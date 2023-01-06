Jackass has established itself over the years as one of the craziest and most watched franchises in the industry. Although not many share the humor of the cast, they have had one of the highest ratings for their subject matter. Here, check out how to watch all the movies.

Jackass on streaming: How to watch the movies in order and online

Jackass has always attracted attention, not only because of the crazy things its protagonists do, but also because of the success it has had since its premiere on MTV. What began as a comedy series, ended up being an entire movie franchise. In each of them they carry out various risky, dangerous and painful activities, which have driven the audience crazy.

Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine and Bam Margera are the responsible and creators of the craziness that has been seen on the big screen. However, Bam was not present at Jackass Forever because he broke a clause in his contract that required him to stay sober during production.

This brought a lot of trouble for the cast and especially for its host, Johnny. Margera filed a lawsuit against him for the firing and alleged that the creators forced him to sign a "wellness agreement" for the movie while he was still in rehab. Since then, the stars have not been reunited for a new installment of the popular franchise.

What is the order of the Jackass movies?

Jackass: The Movie Jackass Number Two Jackass 2.5 Jackass 3D Jackass 3.5 Jackass Forever Jackass 4.5

Where to watch Jackass movies on streaming

Jackass: The Movie (2002) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Johnny Knoxville and his band of maniacs perform a variety of stunts and gross-out gags on the big screen for the first time. They wander around Japan in panda outfits, wreak havoc on a once civilized golf course, they even do stunts involving live alligators, and so on.

Jackass Number Two (2006) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

Jackass Number Two is a compilation of various stunts, pranks and skits, and essentially has no plot. Chris Pontius, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, and the whole crew return to the screen to raise the stakes higher than ever before.

Jackass 2.5 (2007) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The crew have now set off to finish what as left over from Jackass 2.0, and in this version they have Wee Man use a ‘pee’ gun on themselves, having a mini motor bike fracas in the grocery mall, a portly crew member disguised as King Kong, as well as include three episodes of their hilarious adventures in India.

Jackass 3D (2010) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Wee Man and the rest of their fearless and foolhardy friends take part in another round of outrageous pranks and stunts. In addition to standing in the path of a charging bull, launching themselves into the air and crashing through various objects, the guys perform in segments such as “Sweatsuit Cocktail,” “Beehive Tetherball” and “Lamborghini Tooth Pull".

Jackass 3.5 (2011) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Johnny Knoxville of ‘Jackass’ releases unused material of stunts, tricks, antics and shenanigans shot during the production of ‘Jackass 3D’ that didn’t make it into the film, as well as the hilarious outtakes.

Jackass Forever (2022) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

After ten years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous demonstrations.

Jackass 4.5 (2022) – Available on Netflix.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of extreme challenges, featuring cut footage and discarded outtakes from "Jackass Forever".