Now that Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown are getting married, many fans are wondering a few things about the future actor and fiancé of the Stranger Things star. Here, check out what his net worth is.

Although many on the internet have called Jake Bongiovi a nepo baby and now a nepo boyfriend, the young star has been making his own way in the acting world. In February 2020, he was accepted to Syracuse University and all indications are that he will soon be devoting 100 percent of his time to academics.

However, in his Instagram biography he states that he is an actor and producer. So far he has only been seen in two productions. One of them is Sweethearts, where he shared the screen with big stars, such as Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Christine Taylor (Zoolander). And another is Rockbottom, where he played the role of Justin.

On Tuesday, April 11, the young promise and Millie Bobby Brown announced their engagement, so it is likely that we will soon hear wedding bells. The son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi is ready to take a step further after a year of relationship with the 19-year-old protagonist of Stranger Things.

What is Jake Biongiovi's net worth?

Not much is known about Jacob's life, as there are some aspects he has chosen to keep private. However, the 20-year-old actor has a fortune of $700,000, as confirmed by The Shahab. He has not been seen in too many productions, so most of his income comes from his modeling career and endorsements.

Many have compared his net worth to that of his father, Jon Bon Jovi, who has $410 million. Or to that of his now future wife, Millie Bobby Brown, who has been ranked as the highest paid young actress in the industry and who currently has a net worth of $14 million.