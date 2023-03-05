Jake Gyllenhaal will enlarge his filmography and will be back on the big screen with one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Here, check out how much money he has made so far with all the works he has done.

It won't be long before Jake Gyllenhaal premieres his new masterpiece alongside one of boxing's most acclaimed athletes: Conor McGregor. Both will star in the new version of the 1989 classic, Road House. The actor will play Dalton, while the UFC fighter's role has not yet been revealed, but it is known that it will be his big screen debut.

Yesterday, a scene was released where we see the Donie Darko star alongside former fighter Jay Hieron after the ceremonial weigh-in that usually takes place at the sporting event. Not only will the film feature the stunts of The Notorious, but Jake had to undergo a major physical change in order to film the movie.

One of its latest productions, Spider-Man: Far From Home, went on to generate $1.132 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful films of 2019. Now, the same is expected to happen with this new version of the Patrick Swayze (Ghost) classic and it is rumored to have had a huge million-dollar budget.

What is Jake Gyllenhaal's net worth?

The actor has a fortune of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his earnings come from endorsements and his work in various film productions. He started his career at a very young age and quickly managed to get more central roles, so he became one of the best-known male leads.

Six years ago, it was reported that Jake had teamed up with some big stars to buy a condo in Tribeca. It was located in New York City and is famous for housing all sorts of celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles and Lewis Hamilton. Some units in the building sold for as much as $44 million and Gyllenhaal's unit went for $8.63 million.