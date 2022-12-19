After Henry Cavill confirmed his exit of the DCEU, nw co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn has responded to the online harassment he has received for the decision. Here, check out what he said.

After many years, fans of DC were expecting Henry Cavill's triumphal return as Superman after his Black Adam’s cameo. However, their hopes were shattered on Dec. 16 when the actor announced his exit on Instagram as James Gunn, new head of DC Studios, will start a story with a younger version of the character.

Cavill said to his fans that they can “mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around,” before adding that his turn “to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will".

However, it seems like fans didn’t understand his message, as Gunn has received hate for the announcement. The filmmaker, who is known for being behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has responded to the “uproarious and unkind” response from fans.

Gunn responds to online harassment after Superman’s news

Gunn went to Twitter to address the hate he and co-head of DC Studios, Peter Safran, have been receiving during the last few days. “One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” he started.

“Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind," he continued.

While he admitted that they have “been through significantly worse,” he said that “disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.” He also added that they “knew we would sometimes have to make difficult and not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us.”

“But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC,” he concluded. He didn’t refer to Superman or Henry Cavill by name, but as their only confirmed exit so far, it’s clear that it is about him.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman won’t return as well, as Gunn and Safran might be considering rebooting all the characters. However, director Patty Jenkins confirmed that she “never walked away” from the development of the third film, and that she is “open to considering anything asked” of her.