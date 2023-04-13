Jamie Foxx is known for his great filmography and talent. Being one of the faces of Seth Gordon's new play, along with Cameron Diaz, the actor was on set when he suffered an accident. Here, check out why he had to be hospitalized.

Jamie Foxx was filming his latest movie, in which he shares the screen with Cameron Diaz, when he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. Back in Action would bring back the retired actress and the Best Actor Oscar winner, but it appears filming will have to be delayed until the star is fit to return to the set.

The play is the new comedy directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Although many believe that everything was going well, the reality is that there were some previous problems with the Spider-Man actor. According to the Daily Mail, this collapsed and led to the firing of several people who were involved in the project.

Principal photography took place in London from December last year until early March this year and in late February the Charlie's Angels actress was seen filming some scenes on the River Thames. Although filming began in March in Atlanta, it was expected to end on April 14, but with Foxx's accident, there is no word on when it will wrap.

Why was Jamie Foxx hospitalized?

Not much is known about what happened to him, but the one who broke the news and asked for privacy was his daughter, Corinne Foxx. She used her Instagram account to make public the state of her father's health and why he had stopped filming the next movie in which he will star. There he assured that the actor is in the recovery phase of a "medical complication" that led him to go urgently to the hospital on Tuesday.

The statement was published in a story and read "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medial complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family ask for privacy during this time".

Sources close to her revealed to TMZ that "We've been told that her condition is very serious, that Jamie's family - many of her relatives live away - have rushed to the hospital as soon as they've been called. But he has already started to communicate, which is certainly great news".