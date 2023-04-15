Jamie Foxx is not only part of the A-list of actors, but he is also one of the highest-paid and most fortunate, thanks to a filmography made up of hits. Here, check out his net worth.

Jamie Foxx has been in the news for a few weeks now. First he was involved in a scandal with some of the production crew members of his new movie, Back in Action, where he will share the screen with Cameron Diaz. And now he has had a serious accident on set, for which many are praying for his health and speedy recovery.

Not much is known about the Oscar-winning actor's accident, but it was his daughter Corinne who broke the news that shocked the industry and his fans. He is currently recovering from a "medical complication" that led him to rush to the hospital on Tuesday morning, April 11. Some of his loved ones dedicated a few words to him on their social networks, such as LeBron James, with whom he has shared a friendship for years.

Although filming has not yet been completed on his next project, it is likely to arrive on Netflix in early 2024. The show is the new comedy directed by Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. So we will see the Charlie's Angels actress come out of retirement to star with Foxx once again.

What is Jamie Foxx's net worth?

The actor has a fortune of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is considered one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars in the Hollywood industry, so he has had big salaries over the years. Not only is he very talented in front of the camera, but he has multiple skills.

He is a radio announcer, television producer, pianist, musician, television director, singer-songwriter, comedian, screenwriter, film producer and finally actor. He is one of the most versatile figures and has stood out among his peers, thanks to several successful productions, such as Django Unchained and Ray.