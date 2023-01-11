British musician Jeff Beck, considered one of the most influential rock guitarists, has passed away at age 78, his camp confirmed in a statement published on his official Twitter page. Full story below.

Jeff Beck passed away: What was the cause of death?

British musician Jeff Beck has passed away at age 78, his camp confirmed in a statement published on his official Twitter page. He is considered as one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said. In the 1960s, thanks to his stinging licks he became one of the catalysts for an emerging psychedelic rock revolution. He also influenced movements such as heavy metal, jazz-rock and even punk.

Beck rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later he formed a group with Rod Stewart. In 1974, he went solo with “Blow by Blow,” which became a Billboard Top Five, a platinum hit and his most popular work.

Jeff Beck died of meningitis: What is the disease?

The statement published on Twitter and confirmed by his publicist Melissa Dragich, said that the musician passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday, Jan. 10th “after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.”

Meningitis is an infection of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord (which are called meninges), and it causes inflammation. It is usually caused by viruses, but other causes can be bacteria and fungi.

While some cases can improve without treatment, bacterial meningitis can lead to serious complications and death, so it requires emergency antibiotic treatment. Among the symptoms are: sudden high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea or vomiting, confusion or trouble concentrating and seizures.

The statement released said that “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss." Beck was inducted to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two times, and he won five Grammy Awards.