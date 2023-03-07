Jenna Ortega’s role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series made her a global star. However, the actress has said that the show wasn’t what she thought it would be and that the early scripts “made no sense.” Check out what she said.

While “Wednesday” became Netflix’s second biggest English-language series of all time, its star Jenna Ortega has revealed that she had to make changes to the script to “protect” her character, and she even slammed the love triangle that was a big part of the first season (spoilers ahead!).

In the first season of the series, a teen Wednesday arrives at Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, in which she meets Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), among other students.

While Wednesday fell in love with Tyler (who turned out to be the bad guy), Xavier was also interested in her. However, to many fans, both relationships lack chemistry, and many preferred that she would end up with Enid instead. Now, the actress is opening up about her struggles while filming the series.

Why Jenna Ortega says that Wednesday’s scripts made no sense

Ortega appeared on a recent episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast and said that many of the original “Wednesday” scripts made “no sense” from her character’s point of view and she became “somewhat unprofessional” as she changed lines without consulting the writers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on ‘Wednesday,'” she explained. “Everything that Wednesday does, everything I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle? It made no sense. There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance and she says, ‘Oh my god I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No,’” she added.

She continued, “There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things.”

Ortega will executive produce Season 2

She also expressed that at first she thought the series was going to be “a lot darker,” but when she read the entire series she realized that it was “for younger audiences.” She added: “I didn’t know what the tone was, or what the score would sound like.”

This is not the first time that Ortega has expressed that her vision didn’t always match what creators wanted, especially Tim Burton, who wanted her to not have “any emotion or expression at all,” but she thought that couldn’t work “when you’re trying to move a plot along, and Wednesday is in every scene.”

However, her vision was proven right and the series connected to young audiences. She will also have more saying in the upcoming second season of the show, as she will be executive producing, according to a profile on Elle.