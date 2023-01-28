After the enormous success of ‘Wednesday’, everybody wants to know everything about its star Jenna Ortega and fans can't stop wondering if she is dating anyone. Check out here what we know.

After the enormous success of ‘Wednesday’, everybody wants to know everything about its star Jenna Ortega. The 20-year-old actress has increased her popularity, and with that, it usually comes curiosity about her personal life, especially if she is dating anyone.

In the series, Ortega’s character is in the middle of a love-triangle between Tyler and Xavier, and fans also wish to see a relationship between Wednesday and Enid. However, while Ortega has grown up in the public eye, she has been very protective of her personal life.

As she is set to appear in a romantic comedy with her co-star Percy Hynes White, who recently has been accused by several women of abuse on Twitter (neither the actor or Netflix has addressed them so far), many wonder if they’re romantically involved. Check out what we know.

Does Jenna Ortega have a boyfriend?

As far as we know, Ortega isn’t dating anyone at the moment. However, fans have speculated that Ortega and Hyne White could be an item because she invited him as her date for the Golden Globes. However, anything is confirmed and they can just be friends.

On the other hand, per Netflix Life, J-14 magazine reported that Ortega left the Globes after-party with ‘The Fabelmans’ star Gabriel LaBelle. Certainly, that doesn’t mean anything either but it’s another rumor that is around.

Also, as we said before, Ortega has always been private about her love life. In the past, she has been linked with actor Asher Angel and singer Jacob Sartorius. But, per Capital FM, Ortega denied that she dated any of the guys she has been linked to online during a podcast appearance in 2019.

Per the source, when asked what the craziest thing she ever heard about herself was, she said: “Probably relationships. According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.”