Jeremy Allen White is one of the trending actors after giving life to Carmen, better known as Carmy, in the series The Bear. Here, he checks everything about the actor, like his love life, his jobs and even how he prepared for the role.

The Bear has not only been one of the best series of 2022, but it is also heading to be one of the most awarded. With the show's peculiar name and the story it portrays, it has earned the hearts of thousands of spectators. So much has been the case that it has been renewed for a second season, so again we will see Jeremy Allen White play Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto.

His character has inspired many people to self-exploit in a poor hospitality business, just as he does during the course of the show. In case you haven't seen the show yet and aren't aware of the furor it has been, remember that you can find its first season on Hulu.

On the other hand, Carmy has been installed as an icon. Many young people have chosen to dress up for Halloween with the typical clothes that the character wears, which consists of worn jeans, a white T-shirt and a blue apron. This has also meant a boom in popularity for the actor, who was previously known for his role in the series Shameless.

Who is Jeremy Allen White?

Jeremy was born on February 17, 1991 in Brooklyn. So he is currently 31 years old and is aquarium sign. While attending elementary school, he immersed himself in various branches of art, such as dance. Especially in ballet, jazz and tap. At just 13 years old he entered a dance program in high school but there he also decided to give the performance a chance.

That's how he found his calling. His parents are also part of the world of spectacle and the arts, as they are both theatre actors and sought to make a name and place on Broadway for many years. However, when Jeremy was born they had to look for other jobs in order to support the family they had formed.

Little is known of his private life but especially of his love life. He has been married to actress Addison Timlin (Fallen, Odd Thomas and Submission) since October 2019 and the couple already have two daughters. Ezer Billie was born in October 2018 and Dolores Wild was born in December 2020.

How did Jeremy Allen White prepare for The Bear?

Allen White doesn't joke when it comes to work. The actor prepared for quite some time to play Carmy in The Bear. He confessed that he trained in different culinary academies and also worked in several local restaurants to understand how his person lived. Yes, he spent a lot of time in a restaurant called Pasjoli, located in Santa Monica and currently has a Michelin star.

The series portrays the life of his character, who is a young chef of haute cuisine, who is forced to return to Chicago after the tragic death of his brother. Once there, you should be in charge of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, your family's snack shop. Far from the comfort of your kitchen, try to adapt as quickly as possible to running a business and working alongside your new team of cooks.

Jeremy Allen White's filmography

