Jeremy Renner has shared a selfie from the hospital while he recovers from the snow-plowing accident he suffered on January 1st. The actor underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his family confirmed in a statement.

The Marvel star remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to the latest update. It was also confirmed that he was trying to help a stranded family member when a snow plow ran over him in Washoe County.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner, 51, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself. “I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he added. His comment section was floored with support from his co-stars, as well as other celebrities.

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers and more support Renner

Among the stars that send Renner messages, were the three Marvel Chrises: Hemsworth, Pratt and Evans. “Speedy recovery buddy,” replied Hemsworth, “Sending love your way!” Meanwhile, Evans wrote: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Pratt shared. Meanwhile, “Avengers: Endgame” directors, the Russo Brothers, also wished Renner for a “speedy recovery” and sent him “all our love.” From Marvel, Taika Waititi and Josh Brolin also shared good wishes.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who sent love were kygo, Kelly Clarkson, Ryan Tedder, Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, Jimmy Fallon, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens, Orlando Bloom and many more.