Actor Jeremy Renner, known for his role of Hawkeye in Marvel films, has suffered several injuries due to a weather-related accident in Nevada, confirmed his representative.

‘Hawkeye’ actor Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after suffering an accident in Washoe County. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, he is in “critical but stable” condition. Here’s what we know about his health.

Renner, 51, is well known for her role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in Marvel films since his appearance in ‘Thor’ (2011). His latest project is the Paramount+ thriller ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ which will premiere its second season this January 15.

Per reports from Variety, Renner’s family is with him and “he is receiving excellent care,” as his representative said. The accident, which caused traumatic inuries, was related to weather conditions, according to authorities.

What injuries does Jeremy Renner have?

His representative said that the actor suffered the accident “while plowing snow” in his home. However, the extent of his injuries hasn’t been confirmed. Meanwhile, per Variety, the

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call on Sunday to a traumatic injury near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.

“Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” they said.

Per reports, the area, located in northern Nevada, experienced heavy snowfall due to a storm on New Year’s Eve. Renner has owned a home in the area for years. Besides the series, the two-time Oscar nominee is also working on an unscripted series for Disney Plus.

*This article will be updated with more information.