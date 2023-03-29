Marvel star Jeremy Renner will give his first interview since the snowplowing accident he suffered on New Year’s Eve with Diane Sawyer. Check out when and how to watch it.

Marvel star Jeremy Renner will give his first interview since the snowplowing accident he suffered on New Year’s Eve with Diane Sawyer. The actor will share more details about his recovery, which he has been documenting on his social media.

The 52-year-old actor underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, which included 30 broken bones. He is now following treatment to fully heal, such as doing strengthening exercises and electric stimulation workouts, and using an anti-gravity treadmill.

The interview is part of the promotion for his upcoming Disney Plus docu-series, “Rennervations,” which will come out on April 12. Here, check out when and how to watch the special, including where to stream it.

How to watch Jeremy Renner’s first interview of 2023

The special, titled “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” is set to air on April 6 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. The special will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Renner was admitted in critical condition to the hospital on January 1st, after he was pulled under a 14,000-pound snowplow. The TV special will also cover his stay in the hospital, and his treatment.

ABC has already revealed a first teaser of the interview, in which an emotional Renner explains how he approached his recovery and how it has impacted his family. “I chose to survive,” he tells Sawyer. “You’re not going to kill me. No way.”