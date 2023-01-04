Jeremy Renner is one of the Marvel stars who has belonged to the main group of the Avengers, being Hawkeye. Here, check out what the actor's net worth is in 2023.

Jeremy Renner has been trending over the past few days due to a serious accident he suffered during the holidays. He was hospitalized after suffering a "closed chest trauma and orthopedic injuries", from which he had to undergo two surgeries to date. The incident occurred while he was removing snow from his home.

Deadline confirmed on January 2 that the actor "has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition". The 51-year-old actor made his first statement on social media after the accident and posted a selfie of himself from the hospital gurney. "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all", he said.

Many of his colleagues have shared messages wishing him a good recovery and more. As the days went by, new details of the incident emerged and authorities reported that the Marvel icon was run over by his own snowplow vehicle while trying to help a neighbor who was stranded in his car.

What is Jeremy Renner's net worth?

The Marvel actor has a fortune of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jeremy not only works as an actor, but in his spare time and when he's not on set, he's busy selling real estate in Los Angeles. To date, he has flipped over 25 homes in the LA area. As his career has progressed, so have these homes.

He began his second vocation while trying to make it in Hollywood, along with Kristoffer Winters. In the early 2000s they found modest homes worth between $500 and $600 in the San Fernando Valley. Renner's goal was to flip them for $800 and $900, modifying their entire structure and interior.