Jerry Springer, one of television's best-known figures, passed away on Thursday, April 27. The sad news was announced during the morning and here you can find out what happened to the host.

This morning the sad news of the passing of one of television's most popular and iconic figures, Jerry Springer, at the age of 79. His talk show was known for being wild, especially for having outrageous guests.

The Jerry Springer Show was on the air for 27 years. The show debuted in the early 1990s and although it initially focused on political issues, it eventually turned to more general topics requested by the audience.

He came to compete with other big stars, such as Oprah Winfrey. However, he had to stop working after he was diagnosed with a complicated illness. The last time he was present on TV was in The Masked Singer, where he was The Beetle.

What was Jerry Springer's cause of death?

TMZ was one of the first to publish the news and it was a family spokesman who reported that the host was battling a "brief illness".

The sources of the media assure that it was a pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed some months ago and would have worsened this week. He passed away on Thursday morning, April 24 at his home in Chicago. Jerry was reportedly in the peace of his home.