Jerry Springer, who passed away at age 79, was one of the most popular TV personalities. However, he was also an actor and one of his most remembered roles was in the film "Ringmaster" (1998). Check out where to watch it online.

The passing of one of the most popular television personalities, Jerry Springer, has shocked the entertainment industry. The multitalented broadcaster, journalist, actor, producer, lawyer, and politician died at 79, and was widely known for being fierce in his commentary.

He hosted the Jerry Springer Show for 27 years, after its debut in the early 90s. He also hosted the Jerry Springer Podcast from 2015, and was host of America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008. One of his latest endeavors was the courtroom show Judge Jerry.

Springer, who was British-American, also appeared in several TV shows and movies, mostly with small roles and cameos, including Austin Powers, Sabrina The Teenage Witch and more. However, one of his most remembered acting roles was in the comedy ‘Ringmasters.’ Check out where to watch it.

Jerry Springer’s movies and TV shows on streaming: What can I watch?

Sadly, his iconic talk show Jerry Springer isn’t available to stream online, or even to buy or rent. However, the comedy “Ringmaster” (1998), in which he starred as more or less himself, the host of a raunchy, controversial and popular Los Angeles talk show is available to watch.

You can stream the movie on demand on Tubi, Freevee, Vudu and Hoopla. It’s also available to rent or buy on: Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, AppleTV, Youtube and Vudu. On the other hand, one of Springer's latest TV appearances took place in The Masked Singer, where he was The Beetle.

According to a family spokesperson, Springer battled with a “brief illness,” while TMZ reports that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months prior to his death. He died peacefully in his home in Chicago.