The Jersey Shore cast will be back for another season of the revival ‘Family Vacation,’ in which they will travel across the USA, per the trailer. As usual, the ‘fam’ will be up to many adventures, romance and drama.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni "JWoww" Farley will all appeared in the new episodes.

"For the first time ever, the fam is fist-pumping their way across the USA," a trailer for the upcoming season says. The gang will visit New Orleans, North Carolina, Wine Country and fans will even get a behind the scenes of Guadagnino’s time on Dancing with the Stars.

Date, time and where to watch or stream Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6

The sixth season of the Jersey Shore revival will premiere on Thursday, January 26 at 8:00 PM (ET) on MTV. If you want to live stream it, you can do so on fuboTV, which you can get with a seven-day free trial.

According to the trailer, viewers will get to see Mike and wife Lauren Sorrentino's pregnancy, as they are expecting a baby girl, who will be the younger sister to their 19-month-old son Romeo Reign.

Also, Vinny reunites with a former girlfriend Angelina, and the cast is trying to set them up.

"You like him. Just say it," Snooki says during a wine-fueled girl talk session with Angelina. "You like Vinny.” But, of course, to know the answer you’ll have to watch the season.