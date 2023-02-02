In her Amazon Original Story titled “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single,” in which she recalls having a thing with a "massive movie star." Of course, the Internet is trying to figure out who this could be.

Jessica Simpson released an Amazon Original Story titled “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single,” in which she recounts how she (for a brief moment) was the “other woman” of a “massive movie star.” Of course, she never mentions this actor by name but the Internet already has its theories.

The singer, however, gave many clues about the identity of this mysterious man, who was also her teenage crush. She says it all began in September 2001, more specifically at the VMAs after-party. At the time, she and her eventual husband Nick Lachey were on a break, right before they would go back together.

She said that they met, flirted and the actor gave her his number, but as she got back with Lachey, they never spoke again until she divorced in 2006. That year, they met up at the Beverly Hills Hotel and kissed, but then she discovered that he had a girlfriend thanks to a red carpet photo. So, who could be the “Movie Star”?

Why people think that Mark Whalberg is the “movie star” Jessica Simpson’s talking about

Among the clues she gave, she said that this movie star wore jeans and a T-shirt to the 2001 VMAs. According to Jezebel, per the ONTDT, these were the stars with that outfit at the awards show that year: Kid Rock, Johnny Knoxville, Mark Wahlberg, The Edge, Moby, Will Smith (he had a jacket on over a white tee), Jay Z (who wore a white t-shirt), as well as usta Rhymes, Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora, Ja Rule.

However, as she says it was a movie star, the only possible two answers of that group could be Will Smith and Mark Wahlberg. And, per Jezebel, as Smith was already married to Jada Pinkett Smith, Simpson wouldn’t call her “his girlfriend.” Meanwhile, Whalberg was dating Rhea Durham in 2001, before he finally married her in 2009.

All point out to Wahlberg, as, per the same source, they also had “different faiths,” as Simpsons recalls. Whalberg is known to be Catholic, while she was Protestant. Either way, there’s no way to know for sure unless Simpson or the alleged “movie star” comes forward.

Simpson ended the story saying that she “never ever in a million years [was] going to be the other woman,” despite the man saying to her that he and the girlfriend were “completely over.” She added that she “didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that the same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”