The 2023 Oscars are here, and host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to address the elephant in the room right away. In his opening monologue, the comedian and presenter joke with Will Smith’s slap without naming the actor.

During last year’s ceremony, Smith walked on the stage and slapped host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife’s alopecia. The moment took everyone by surprise. Less than an hour later, the actor won as Best Actor for ‘King Richard.’

A year later, the incident is still fresh in everyone’s mind, especially after Rock joked about it during his last Netflix comedy special. Of course, viewers expected that Kimmel would make fun of the moment. Here’s what he said.

Jimmy Kimmel on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s incident

“We now have strict policies. If there’s any acts of violence, you will be nominated and you will win Best Actor and you will give a 19-minute speech,” he joked, making fun of how the Academy handled the incident. Here’s the full video: