Jimmy Kimmel is set to take his place as host of the Oscars again and over the years he has positioned himself as one of the best known comedians. Here, check out how much fortune he has and how much his salary is.

Jimmy Kimmel is not only one of the most famous comedians in the industry, but he is also known for being one of the iconic hosts of the Oscars, whose new edition will take place tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. He is expected to set the mood for the evening in a calm manner, but has assured that he will talk about what happened at the last ceremony.

This week he gave an interview with THR and confirmed that he is not afraid of what might happen on stage. "You mean if someone gets up on stage and slaps me? Well, I measure it and if I'm bigger than them I beat them up on TV. If it's 'The Rock' I'll run", he said. Despite all the jokes, a Crisis Team has been implemented in case of any unplanned situation.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star also confirmed that he took home a rather interesting payout for his work at the previous Academy Awards.

What is Jimmy Kimmel's net worth?

The host has a net worth of $50 million and a salary of $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worht. Kimmel confirmed how much he has made hosting the Academy Awards previously and it is believed that this year the figure would be around the same amount of money, which is equal to his current salary.

"I got paid $15,000 to host the Oscars. And there's one of me! You guys will probably have to split that", said the comedian. He is currently one of the top real estate stars in the industry, owning several homes in the Los Angeles area.

In 2004, he paid $2.175 million for a home near the beach in Hermosa Beach. While in 2014 he bought another home in the same location for nearly $2.25 million. This one ended up being owned by his wife's sister, Molly McNearney. Despite owning other homes, his current property is a 2,200-square-foot structure.