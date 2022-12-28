Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of the reggae legend, was known for following in his grandfather's footsteps in the music industry. Early Wednesday morning, the news of his death at the age of 31 was announced. Here, check out what happened to the singer.

Joseph "Jo" Mersa Marley has been responsible for several big hits during his musical career, including Burn it Down, Made It and No Way Out. During the early hours of Wednesday morning, news broke that the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley had passed away at the age of 31.

Like his grandson, Bob died at a very young age, only 36 years old in 1981. However, the Jamaican musician had 11 children with 7 different women. Jo was the son of Stephen Marley and had a sister named Mystic, who also made her way in music. Several of the reggae pioneer's relatives followed in his footsteps.

TMZ was one of the first to confirm the Kingston native's cause of death. Several fans, fellow professionals and celebrities have expressed their grief on social media, while some even paid tribute to his career and life. Here, check out what happened to him...

What was Jo Mersa Marley's cause of death?

The young Jamaican singer passed away from asthma-related conditions, a respiratory disease he is believed to have had for some time. TMZ was responsible for the news, although it did not give too many details of how it happened. Some local media revealed that he was found lifeless on a motorcycle in Florida.

Jo had been living in Miami for several years, having moved from Jamaica to the United States to attend Miami Dade College, where he studied audio engineering before releasing his first songs in 2014. He currently lives with his family, consisting of his wife and daughter.

Who has said goodbye to Jo Mersa Marley?

One of the first to pay tribute to the singer was Olivia Grange, Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport. She took to her social media and posted "I am deeply saddened by the news that artist Joseph Marley, son of reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae superstar, Bob Marley has passed away. I express my deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo's mother, Kerry, the Marley's and other family members. My sincere condolences to Joseph's friends and associates and to the reggae music fraternity and fans around the world".

Here, check out who has dedicated a message to Mersa Marley and his family: