While the world might be talking more about his reported breakup with Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn wasn’t only the boyfriend of a superstar or, what is more or less the same, a Ken to a Barbie. The actor might want to protect his privacy, but almost every person who has worked with him agrees that his talent is far too great to be in the shadows.

But, if you’re like most people, you’re probably not familiar with his work. The English actor made his feature debut with the titular role in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016), before appearing in supporting roles in several 2018 films such as the Oscar-nominated The Favourite, Boy Erased, and Mary Queen of Scots.

You can also catch him on Netflix’s romance drama The Last Letter from Your Lover from 2021. Most recently, he appeared in Hulu’s series ‘Conversation With Friends’ (an adaptation of Salley Rooney’s novel), as well as the critically praised ‘Stars at Noon’ with Margaret Qualley and the Prime Video’s comedy Catherine Called Birdy. Here’s what he is doing next.

Joe Alwyn’s upcoming movies and TV shows

Hamlet (TBD)

The actor will play Laertes in the upcoming modern-day set adaptation of ‘Hamlet,’ which is being directed by Oscar-winning Aneil Karia. The film will star Riz Ahmed as the titular character, with Morfydd Clark also attached to play Ophelia.

Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming film “And” will reunite Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn, who also starred in his previous feature “The Favourite.” Besides Alwyn and Stone, the cast includes: Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schaffer and Hong Chau, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot is being kept under wraps.

The Brutalist (TBD)

Joe Alwyn is part of an ensemble cast that includes Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. The film will follow 30 years in the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust and emigrated to the US with his wife Erzsébet to experience the "American dream".