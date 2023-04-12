Joe Alwyn has starred in several successful TV productions and one of them is Conversations With Friends. Here, check out how much money he has made in his career.

Joe Alwyn has been one of the topics of the week and his name has been all over the internet, due to the fact that several media announced his separation with singer Taylor Swift, with whom he has been dating for almost seven years. Many say that there were even intentions to take another step in the relationship and finally say "I do".

Many of the Swifties began to make theories about their separation and if they had given any clue about it. The fact that the Conversations With Friends actor did not attend any dates of the Eras Tour gave a lot to talk about, since he has always been present in the star's projects. He has even written several melodies for some songs, under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Although they have always kept their lives private, Taylor confessed that the song Lavender Haze, which belongs to the album Midnights, tells a little of what their relationship was like. "I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love", she said.

What is Joe Alwyn's net worth?

The actor has a fortune of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He never finished his studies at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, because he got the role of Billy in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, only four months after graduating.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Joe assured that he never had fame and fortune in mind when he decided to dedicate himself to acting, on the contrary, he said "I don't think you should equate success to money. It's dangerous to commodify it too much".

It is estimated that per year he usually has a salary of $800,000, but this has not been confirmed by anyone close to him, so so far they are only rumors. He already has three projects in which he will participate soon and these are a new version of Hamlet, and the films "The Brutalist" with Adrien Brody and "And" with Emma Stone.