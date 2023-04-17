John Mulaney will return to Netflix with a new comedy show, titled “John Mulaney: Baby J.” It will be his third standup special for the platform. Here, check out when the release date is.

John Mulaney's new comedy special for Netflix: When it is coming to the platform?

John Mulaney will return to Netflix with a new comedy show, titled “John Mulaney: Baby J.” It will be his third standup special for the platform, after 2015’s “The Comeback Kid” and 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous.”

"As you process and digest how obnoxious, wasteful, and unlikable that story is, just remember that's one I'm willing to tell you,"Mulaney says in a short teaser video featuring an excerpt from the special.

It’s expected that the show will address Mulaney’s battle with addiction, including his relapse and renewed sobriety; as well as his divorce and new life as a parent. He began touring with a show titled “From Scratch” in the middle of 2021 after his most recent rehab stay.

When is ‘Baby J’ coming to Netflix?

“John Mulaney: Baby J,” will premiere April 25 on Netflix. Apart from the mentioned specials, Netflix also has available the Emmy-nominated children’s variety special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” in 2019.

“Baby J,” which was filmed in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023, is directed by the Golden Globe and Tony winner Alex Timbers, and it will feature music from David Byrne of Talking Heads.

Mulaney, who rose to fame as a writer on SNL, got divorced from Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021. He then started a relationship with actress Olivia Munn, and the couple had a son, Malcolm, in November 2021.