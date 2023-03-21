‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will come out in theaters on Friday, March 24. The highly anticipated installment will have Keanu Reeves back as the dangerous hitman in the most action-packed and epic movie of the franchise. And, the score will reflect that.
Composer Tyler Bates, known for works such as Guardians of the Galaxy and 300, and Joel J. Richard, who have worked together in all previous films of the franchise, are back with a new sound for this installment, directed by Chad Stahelski. Speaking to Variety, Bates explained why he added an orchestra to the score:
“If you listen to the four scores, they’ve definitely grown as the scope of the films has. Not in the way that it’s now an orchestra and it’s larger; it’s just that the color palette has continued to develop throughout, still maintaining the fun, hybrid-rock foundation to the score.”
When is the soundtrack of John Wick 4 coming out?
The soundtrack will come out the same Friday (March 24) as the movie, and it is the longest score that Bates has ever done. Per Variety, they recorded an estimated three hours of music. “The total minutes [of music] in this film probably doubles anything that I’ve been a part of,” Bates told the outlet.
Some tracks include "I Would Die For You," by In This Moment, and "Grave Accusation." And here’s the entire tracklist of the soundtrack, per Entertainment Weekly. It includes tracks performed by Rina Sawayama.
Track List
01. Big Wick Energy
02. Nowhere to Run - Lola Colette
03. Sand Wick
04. Change Your Nature
05. Continental Breakfast
06. Wick in Osaka
07. High Table in Osaka
08. A Grave Accusation
09. Grief on a Train
10. I Would Die for You - In This Moment
11. Of Mincing & Men
12. A Grave Situation
13. To Get Back In
14. Killa's Teeth
15. Ambition and Worth
16. Dog Lover
17. JW, Loving Husband
18. Stairs Arrival
19. Marie Douceur, Marie Colère - Manon Hollander
20. John Wick Rises
21. Paris Radio Intro
22. Chess Club
23. Urban Cowgirl
24. Quite the Mess You've Made
25. The Ex Ex
26. The Ex Ex Chapter 3
27. Arc De Triomphe
28. Wrong Train
29. Sacré-Coeur Sunrise
30. Pistol Procession
31. Ten Paces
32. Twenty Paces
33. Helen A Handbasket
34. Eye for an Eye (Main) - Rina Sawayama
35. Cry Mia River