The John Wick franchise will keep expanding with new spinoffs. Apart from Ana de Armas' Ballerina movie, the saga will have a prequel series titled The Continental. Here, check out everything you need to know.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has finally hit theaters, after some production delays, and the movie has been a total success, commercially and critically. The Keanu Reeves-led movie has grossed $137.5 million globally during its opening weekend, and has received rave reviews.

While producers might be considering doing more films for the franchise, the John Wick universe is expanding with two spin-offs. One, is the upcoming movie ‘Ballerina,’ which will be led by Ana de Armas in the titular role.

However, first, fans will get a prequel series titled The Continental, which will be set in New York in the 1970s. As fans of the franchise, know that The Continental is the hotel where assassins can find shelter and supplies. But how did it all start? Check out everything you need to know about the series.

What is the plot of The Continental?

According to producer Erica Lee, per Screen Rant, the series will follow the young versions of Winston and Lance Reddick, as well as Charon. Lee explained that the idea came out because “people were really excited to learn more and dig deeper into The Continental like, what does the cleaner there look like? What is the staff like? How do you get into The Continental? How are the gold coins made? So, with this timeline and this setting, we're allowed to do a really deep dive into that and explore a lot of that stuff.”

Who is in the cast of The Continental?

In the series, Colin Woodell will replace Ian McShane as a young Winston, while Ayomide Adegun will be portraying a young Charon. However, they aren’t the only ones attached to the project. The rest of the cast includes:

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Jessica Allain as Lou

Mishel Prada as KD

Nhung Kate as Yen

Ben Robson as Frankie

Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Katie McGrath as "The Adjudicator"

Ray McKinnon as Jenkins

Adam Shapiro as Lemmy

Mark Musashi as Hansel

Marina Mazepa as Gretel

What is the release date of The Continental? Where to watch it?

The Continental will have three 90-minute episodes. The series will be available to stream on PeacockTV, as part of Lionsgate deal with the streamer. It was developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons. While there’s no release date confirmed yet, producer Erica Lee said that it will be out “in September.”