After starring in his first film in three years, Johnny Depp will return to the director chair with ‘Modi,’ a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Check out all you need to know about this new project.

Johnny Depp will return to the director chair with ‘Modi,’ a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It’s his first directorial feature in 25 years, after 1997’s The Brave, in which he also starred alongside Marlon Brando.

This is the second step of the Pirates of the Caribbean’s comeback after his legal win in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he will star as King Louis XV in 'Jeanne Du Barry.’

The historical love story, from French director Maïwenn (who also stars opposite him), will open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival next week on May 16. However, Depp is already busy with the production of ‘Modi,’ and here’s everything we know about the movie.

Who is in the cast of Johnny Depp’s Modi?

According to a new report by Deadline, the artist’s biopic will be led by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio (John Wick Chapter 2) as the artist. Meanwhile, Cesar Award winner Pierre Niney (Yves Saint Laurent) will play French artist Maurice Utrillo, and Al Pacino (The Godfather) has been casted as collector Gangnat. Additional casting is expected.

What is the story of Modi?

The movie will be based on a play by Dennis McIntyre, and it will follow the famous painter and sculptor Modigliani during his time in Paris in 1916. The script has been adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

Is there a release date for Modi?

No, so far, there’s no release date for the movie, which will begin filming this fall in Budapest.

According to Deadline, the project is being sold at the Cannes market by The Veterans. So, for now, there’s no news as who is going to be the distributor.