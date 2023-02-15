The second installment of the acclaimed film will not only arrive in a new format but will finally have two protagonists. Here, check out when it will be released and on which platform.

The long awaited sequel to Joker, titled Folie à Deux will star two great actors: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. This time, the story will not be presented in the same way we saw the first installment, but it will be a musical. So we will see how the Poker Face singer and the actor dive into the madness through music.

It is not yet confirmed if the plot will continue to be set between the 70s and 80s, or if it will travel to the future, showing how much Gotham has changed after the criminal chaos caused by Arthur. However, thanks to the animated series and comic books, we know that he met Dr. Harleen Quinzel when he worked as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum, where Fleck is currently.

Todd Phillips will direct the film again and it is estimated that he had a budget of around $150,000,000 for the second installment alone. On the other hand, there are several actors confirmed for the project, such as Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz, who will play Sophie Dumond again.

When will Joker: Folie à Deux be released?

Todd Phillips' next film will hit the big screen on October 4, 2024, so there is still more than a year to go before we know how Arthur Fleck's story continues. During the first installment we saw how his career as a comedian failed miserably and how social rejection, marginalization and several tragic events led him straight to madness, falling into the world of crime.

On what platform could Joker: Folie à Deux arrive?

After spending at least 45 days in theaters, it is very likely that the sequel will make its debut on one of the most important streaming platforms: HBO Max. The first installment is already available to watch and most DC Comics titles can be seen in the catalog. So Joker: Folie à Deux would arrive on HBO Max by late 2024 or early 2025.