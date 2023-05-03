The fact that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are getting married has caused quite a stir. Jon Bon Jovi has finally spoken out and here, check out what he thinks of his 20-year-old son's decision.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown confirmed that they are engaged and soon we will hear wedding bells. The young couple is ready to tie the knot after almost two years together. The news has generated a lot of comments of all kinds, especially because of their age. Now, it was Jon Bon Jovi who finally decided to say what he thinks about his son's decision.

The actress of Stranger Things, which will premiere its fifth and final season next year, posted a photo where she was seen with her boyfriend on the beach. There she noticed a large engagement ring and used an iconic line from Taylor Swift's song Lover to show her love. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all", she wrote.

They were first linked as a couple during 2021, when the future actor shared a selfie with the actress saying "bff <3". But it wasn't until Nov. 1 when they decided to make it official, posting a photo of the two kissing on the London Eye. After several months, they finally made their first appearance as boyfriend and girlfriend at one of Millie's many red carpets.

What did Jon Bon Jovi say about the engagement between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi?

The musician spoke openly about his son's relationship with the 19-year-old actress. During an interview on Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen asked Jon Bon Jovi how he feels about his 20-year-old son getting married. He decided to make it clear that he celebrates love at all ages and that youth is not really relevant.

"I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and grow with them", he said. This wasn't enough for the host, so he re-emphasized on the topic and the singer set himself as an example. "That would really be my advice: growing up together is wise. I think all my kids have found people they think they can grow together with and we all like them. Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Jake is very, very happy", he finished.