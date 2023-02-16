Jonah Hauer-King is the one who plays the beloved Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid and the actor will be joining Halle Bailey in this iconic love story. Here, check out a little more about who the actor is and more.

Jonah Hauer-King has not only been chosen to bring to life the iconic character of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, but he is one of the closest physical resemblances to him. The original 1989 story touched an entire generation and became an audience favorite, so the upcoming live-action version has many in anticipation.

The actor will be joining Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, on the big screen and both will be demonstrating their singing skills. Obviously the new version continues to be a musical, so we will have some unreleased songs and during an interview, Jonah confessed that he sings and that his passion is music.

"For me that was something that I continue to love. When I was growing up, I played a lot of guitar and sang, and for a long time that’s what I thought I was going to do. Then I started doing more acting, but it’s definitely a massive passion of mine where I feel safe and comfortable and fulfilled. It’s something that, thankfully, I’ve started doing professionally as well…It’s really lovely to have different outlets and to have different creative stimulus", he said.

Jonah Hauer-King's age and height

Hauer-King was born on May 30, 1995 in Islington, London. He is currently 27 years old and stands 6ft 1 ¾ (187.3 cm). He is the son of Debra Hauer, a theater producer and Jewish therapist, and Jeremy King, a restaurateur. He has a sister, Margot Hauer-King, who is an account manager and current partner of actor Josh O'Connor.

His maternal grandparents were Polish Jews and fled Warsaw in the 1930s, so he was raised Jewish. He attended St John's College in Cambridge and completed his studies with a first class degree in theology and religious studies. At the same time as he was pursuing his degree, he obtained acting roles on stage and television.

Jonah Hauer-King's love life

The actor is currently single and has not given many details of his love life, so it is kept quite secret. Many rumor that a few years ago he dated Maya Hawke, the Stranger Things actress, but after a short period they decided to go their separate ways.

Jonah Hauer-King's career

Jonah debuted at a fairly young age. His first feature film was Danny Huston's The Last Photograph during 2017. That same year he played Laurie in the BBC version of Little Women and during 2018, he landed the role of Andrius Aras in the film Ashes in the Snow.

He also starred in 2019's A Dog's Way Home as Lucas. He had several roles in multiple productions that were successful, some like The Song of Names, This Is the Night. Although the most important role he adapted was that of Chase in World on Fire, a drama series based on World War II.

On the other hand, he was also part of some TV shows, among them Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar. This year, he has been fully immersed in a new wide-ranging project and managed to get the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action of The Little Mermaid. So he has finally joined the Walt Disney Studios family.