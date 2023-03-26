Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend and his lawyers are already working to clear his name. Here, check out what happened to the Marvel actor.

Jonathan Majors is one of the actors of the moment, especially after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play one of the most feared villains: Kang the Conqueror. In addition, he also starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in the latest installment of Creed, which has so far grossed $245.889 million worldwide.

In this installment we see the character Damian Anderson return to the life of Adonis Creed, who still continues to dominate the boxing world from the outside, while thriving in his career and family life. But that changes when a childhood friend and former prodigy reappears after his release from prison and is determined to prove to the world that he deserves a second chance.

Now, the 33-year-old actor is in serious legal trouble after being the protagonist of a scandal involving violence towards a woman this weekend in New York City. He was arrested and taken to the police station, but his lawyers are already working to try to clear his name. Here you can check what has happened...

Jonathan Majors allegedly assaulted a woman

The actor from the latest installment of Ant-Man, which was released in 2023, has been arrested on Saturday in New York City after he attempted to strangle his girlfriend after she allegedly framed him after finding messages with another woman.

According to a local police report, Majors has been charged with strangulation, assault and harassment of his 30-year-old girlfriend. TMZ said the dispute occurred when they were walking home from a bar.

"The victim reported to authorities that she had been assaulted. Officers took the 33-year-old man into custody until late Saturday night. The woman suffered minor head and neck injuries and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition", an NYPD spokesman said in a statement.

Jonathan's lawyers have been quick to respond that this had not happened, despite the fact that the actor was in custody. One of his representatives sent an email to the Associated Press to clarify the situation and wrote that "He has done nothing wrong. We hope to clear his name and clear this up".