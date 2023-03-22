Julianne Hough has several great works in her repertoire and has starred in hits that have become cult movies. Rock of Ages, Burlesque and Footloose are three of them, being box office hits from the beginning. Over the years she has mutated her career from dancer to singer.
Some of her professional titles to date are choreographer, dancer, singer, actress and entrepreneur. In 2015 she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Choreography and the following year she played Sandy in Fox's live production of Grease.
Now, the star will take on a new role on one of television's top dance shows and will work alongside her brother, Derek Hough. On Tuesday, March 21, it was confirmed that she will be the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. This comes after Tyra Banks announced her departure from the iconic show.
What is Julianne Hough's net worth?
The dancer has a fortune of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings have built up as her career progressed, mostly from her work as an actress, model, dancer, singer and of course, her various projects.
In 2009 she invested in a luxury condo in Nashville, where Taylor Swift owned a double penthouse in the same building. There she paid $649,000 but in 2013 she ended up selling it for $900,000.
In 2014, the 34-year-old star paid $1.94 million for a Hollywood Hills property, which she still owns. As different trips come up for him for extended periods, Hough rents out the house for roughly $40,000 per month.
What is Julianne Hough's salary on DWTS?
The professional dancer has been a judge on Dancing With the Stars and The Reel Rundown claimed that those who were part of the cast a few years ago were paid around $250,000 per episode. However, over time it was reduced to $1.2 million per season, despite the success of the show aired on Disney+.
Now that he will take Banks' place, it has not yet been confirmed what his new salary will be but it is expected to be a fairly high figure. The new season will arrive sometime in September this year and will be full of new stars. Here, check out more about the next edition.