Julianne Hough is one of the most versatile celebrities in the industry, being successful in several branches of art. Here, check out her current net worth.

Julianne Hough has several great works in her repertoire and has starred in hits that have become cult movies. Rock of Ages, Burlesque and Footloose are three of them, being box office hits from the beginning. Over the years she has mutated her career from dancer to singer.

Some of her professional titles to date are choreographer, dancer, singer, actress and entrepreneur. In 2015 she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Choreography and the following year she played Sandy in Fox's live production of Grease.

Now, the star will take on a new role on one of television's top dance shows and will work alongside her brother, Derek Hough. On Tuesday, March 21, it was confirmed that she will be the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. This comes after Tyra Banks announced her departure from the iconic show.

What is Julianne Hough's net worth?

The dancer has a fortune of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings have built up as her career progressed, mostly from her work as an actress, model, dancer, singer and of course, her various projects.

In 2009 she invested in a luxury condo in Nashville, where Taylor Swift owned a double penthouse in the same building. There she paid $649,000 but in 2013 she ended up selling it for $900,000.

In 2014, the 34-year-old star paid $1.94 million for a Hollywood Hills property, which she still owns. As different trips come up for him for extended periods, Hough rents out the house for roughly $40,000 per month.

What is Julianne Hough's salary on DWTS?