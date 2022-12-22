Justin Bieber is not happy at all with H&M after they launched a new collection about him. Here, check everything about the new controversy between the brand and the singer.

Justin Bieber has launched several products under his name since he started his career in 2010, such as his own perfume line "Someday" or his clothing line, called Drew House. Over time, he has not only dedicated himself to releasing albums and new music, but has also become an entrepreneur in the world of fashion and beauty, just like his wife, Hailey Rhode.

Now, H&M has launched a new clothing collection inspired by the 28-year-old Canadian artist. The brand is one of the most popular and on its social networks has a large number of followers, with a total of 28.4 million on Instagram alone. While on Twitter it has a total of 7.9 million.

This is not the first time a singer has been upset with a well-known brand. Rihanna has been one of them in the past and has even won a court case against Topshop. The Barbados artist sued the company for more than $3 million after it sold a tank top with her picture on it. On the other hand, Ariana Grande also had her struggle against Forever 21.

What happened between H&M and Justin Bieber?

The chaos began when the well-known Swedish brand launched a new campaign inspired by Bieber, using several of his images on sweatshirts, bags and even cell phone cases. According to the singer's statements, the company created the merchandising collection with his face without asking him, without his consent and without his approval.

The Canadian artist has done the opposite of keeping quiet and posted his thoughts on his social networks. "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it", he stated in his Instagram stories. However, the brand has decided to respond to him and make it clear to his followers what has happened, even though the collection has already been removed.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed the proper approval procedures. But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online", a spokesperson for the brand retailer said.