Justin Bieber has not had a very good year and after having a facial paralysis due to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the singer has had to cancel performances. Now, he has cancelled more than 70, which completed the Justice World Tour. Here, check out why.

Justin Bieber has not gone unnoticed after dropping a bombshell like this. The Canadian singer decided not to show up and fulfill the 80 presentations that were missing to complete the Justice World Tour. So it has finally been canceled. All fans who had bought tickets, received an email with the return of the same.

As confirmed by his promoter, the tour has finally come to an end, despite the fact that in January he should have been on stage in Spain. The tour was to feature several hit songs, such as Changes, Peaches and Ghost, which were to be accompanied by some of his classics such as What Do You Mean? and Where Are Ü Now.

The repertoire included 24 songs and started on February 18 last year, but only managed to perform 49 concerts. Most of these were in North America but were also paused because he suffered a facial paralysis due to the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Now, his last performances, which were to take place in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and America, are listed as permanently suspended.

Why did Justin Bieber cancel the Justice World Tour?

So far, the singer's representatives have not made any statement about the reason for the cancellation but many theories have already begun to circulate. Most of them indicate that Justin will take another break due to his health, since last year he had to fight against the Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

This is a painful rash around the ear, on the face or in the mouth and occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head. After canceling the show hours earlier, Bieber had assured "Physically I don't have the ability to do the shows. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish it wasn't, but obviously my body is telling me I need to rest. I will see you later when I can give 100 percent".

In September, he said that after going to Europe and playing six shows, they had taken their toll on him and he was not feeling too well physically. He also assured that he was going to be fine but that he needed to rest in order to get better. Besides that his health was his priority.