Justin Bieber is one of the best known artists in the industry and despite being only 29 years old, he is already thinking about retirement. Here, check out everything that is known about his farewell to the stage.

Justin Bieber has been one of the most important figures in the music industry for more than 10 years. Despite having been the protagonist of several dramas, especially for his love affairs, the singer is one of the most listened to and has been able to reinvent himself over time.

His career began during 2009, after signing with Island Records and releasing his first single, titled One Time. This quickly became an international commercial success and thanks to this, that same year she released her debut album: My World.

It sold over 130,000 copies and charted at #6 on the Billboard 200. That's not easy to do, especially when you're only 12 years old. Now, at almost 30 years old, he has dominated the scene like few others, but the time has come to turn the page, as he recently confirmed.

Is Justin Bieber ready to retire?

The Canadian singer cancelled the remainder of the Justice World Tour due to various health problems, which he has been dealing with for the past few years. Earlier this year, the media announced that Bieber had sold his entire music catalog for $200 million.

This drew a lot of attention, because it is not normal for an artist of his level to make such moves so easily. That's when the retirement rumors started. Radar Online was the one who confirmed this March 27th that Justin is thinking of retiring for good from music.

"Justin hasn't felt right with the world for some time, and his stardom weighs heavily on him. Even his therapist says that if what he's doing is making him unhappy, he should make the tough decision to quit", an insider told the outlet.

He then added, "Justin feels the pressure of the music business is not good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money". So the fact that he has sold his catalog at an exorbitant price could indicate that his retirement is closer than we think.

Although the star has not made any statement so far, when he canceled the tour he confessed that he was not well. "Physically I don't have the ability to do the shows. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish it wasn't, but obviously my body is telling me I need to rest", he said at the time.