In the modeling industry, Kaia Gerber has been one of the most rising names in the past few years. However, many people are curious about her background and career. Here are all the answers to your burning questions.

In the modeling industry, Kaia Gerber has been one of the most rising names in the past few years. She has walked for every major brand and designer at every Fashion Week and has also gained popularity as an influencer.

While Gerber is mostly known for her campaigns with Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs, she has also appeared in several TV shows and movies, including a most recent role as Starlet in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’.

However, amid the Hollywood ‘nepo-baby’ conversation, many people wonder what are Gerber origins, who are her parents and what’s going on with her personal life. Here are all the answers to your burning questions.

Who are Kaia Gerber’s parents?

Gerber is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, owner of the Gerber Group and several other companies. Gerber also has a brother, Presley who is also a model.

How old is Kaia Gerber?

Kaia Gerber was born on September 3, 2001. She is 21 years old. She started modeling in 2017, making her debut at the Fashion Week modeling for Calvin Klein when she was 16 years old.

How tall is Kaia Gerber?

Gerber is 5 ft 9.5 in (1.77 m). She is represented by DNA Model Management (New York). She has walked for several brands such as Burberry, Alexander Wang, Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Givenchy, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Valentino, and Versace, among others.

Who is Kaia Gerber’s boyfriend?

She is currently dating actor Austin Butler. The pair started their relationship in December 2021. She used to date comedian Pete Davidson, and she also was in a relationship with actor Jacob Elordi.

How much is Kaia Gerber’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gerber’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million thanks to her modeling career and endorsements. She has a ludicrous contract with brands such as Calvin Klein, as well as Marc Jacobs.