Daniel Brühl is ready to get out of the trenches, after his performance in All Quiet on the Western Front, and onto the catwalks. Here, check out when the series based on Karl Lagerfeld will be released.

Karl Lagerfeld will be much more present this year, especially after being the subject of the 2023 Met Gala and the new Disney production. Daniel Brühl will play the legendary fashion designer, who passed away four years ago, in the new biographical series to be produced this year, titled Kaiser Karl.

The 44-year-old actor has proven to be one of the most versatile in the industry and the ideal actor for the role. We last saw him in the Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front. Although he was not nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, we will find out this Sunday if the work gets any recognition.

In the upcoming series we will see him step into the designer's shoes during his youth, as he tries to make a career for himself in the fashion world in the early 1970s. Arnaud Valois and Alex Lutz will join him, giving life to Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé, who used to be rivals on the catwalks.

What will Kaiser Karl be about?

The series is based on the designer's biography of the same name, which was written by Raphaëlle Bacqué. In each of the episodes we will see the best parts of Lagerfeld's life, as well as his chaotic moments in the industry and his personal life. Bacqué adapted the book for the screen, along with Isaure Pisani-Ferry and Jennifer Have.

It will chronicle the life of the former Chanel designer, while many other big names will appear in the plot. Jeanne Damas will be playing Paloma Picasso, the iconic French businesswoman and jeweler, daughter of Pablo Picasso and Françoise Gilot. Lagerfeld had a great relationship with her and even called her one of the most elegant women in fashion, according to Harper's Bazaar.

When will Kaiser Karl be released?

Yesterday afternoon, news was released of the start of filming, which is currently scheduled to take place in France, Monaco and Italy. The new series will feature just six episodes, which will premiere on Disney's streaming platform, but it is not yet known exactly when. It is expected to arrive alongside another production centered on the life of a couturier: Balenciaga.