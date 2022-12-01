Kanye West is accused of tax evasion and could face several years behind bars, and four bank accounts have already been frozen. Here, check out everything that is known about the rapper's legal situation.

As if that wasn't enough, now Kanye West is also being blamed for legal problems. Just a few days ago, the rapper was trending again for not so nice reasons. He took a step forward and showed himself in favor of the German fascist regime, when he assured that "the Nazis also did good things" and that he likes the dictator who caused World War II.

Alex Jones was the one who gave him the space to express himself in one of the segments of his program, known for being conspiracy theories and ultra-right wing. In fact, Jones was sentenced to pay $965 million to several families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for having spread false news about the event.

"All human beings have something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. We have to stop insulting Nazis all the time", Ye said, later asserting that the dictator was "born a Christian". Despite everything, he now added the fact that he might have to face a few years in jail... Here, find out why.

Kanye West charged with tax evasion

The rapper discovered just a few days ago that he is accused of tax evasion and that four of his bank accounts have been frozen as a result. During an episode of the Timcast IRL podcast, Ye claimed that the Internal Revenue Service placed a hold on his account and prevented him from accessing the $75 million in his account because he owed tax money.

Until just a few months ago, he was one of the most important figures in the industry and had established himself as the richest man of color in the United States. But it all went downhill after his multiple scandals and controversies, leading to his net worth plummeting.

The rapper came clean during the episode and revealed that he owes around $50 million in taxes alone. "I'm talking about literally finding out they were trying to put me in jail this morning. But I found out...they withheld $75 million in four of my accounts", he claimed.

Nick Fuentes (nationalist) and Milo Yiannopoulos (far right) were on hand during his chat with Jones, where he came clean about his financial situation. Speaking with Tim Pool, who hosts the program, Ye said that his financial people told him that "he would have to pay a lot of taxes". He added that it took him about six hours to figure out how much was too much and it ended up being $50 million.

He also claimed that he was "obviously not the most financially savvy person on the planet" and that he had to go to the various CFOs who were involved in his businesses to find out if he could not pay taxes without being an evasion per se. "So now I have to learn how to run a company. I can learn to, you know, count, really. It's like I don't even know where to put the money", he finished.

On the other hand, Ye left the show pretty angry after Pool questioned one of the anti-Semitic comments he made and asked if he could run for president from jail. This didn't sit too well with the rapper and he added earlier that he believed God was "breaking" him by "taking away his riches", but that his children would be fine because their mother, Kim Kardashian, had money.