Karol G isn’t pleased with her cover of GQ Magazine. The ‘TGQ’ singer shared a message on her Instagram page and slammed the publication’s choice to over photoshop the picture they used to grace their latest issue, which features several personalities for the “Global Creativity Awards.”

The Colombian singer recently became the first female artist to get a number 1 album in Spanish at the Billboard 200 with “Mañana Será Bonito” (“Tomorrow will be beautiful”), which includes her duet with Shakira ‘TQG’.

While the cover of GQ is a testament to her immense success in the industry, Karol G stayed true to herself and made public her disappointment with the retouches on her face and body. Here, check out her full statement.

Karol G says she didn’t approve GQ cover with major editions

“I don’t even know where to begin this message. Today my cover for GQ magazine was released, a cover with an image that DOESN’T represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I naturally look,” she started her statement, sharing a selfie of herself and the cover.

“I thank the magazine for the opportunity, because I was very happy when they confirmed I would be there. However, despite my clear disapproval of the many editions they made to the photo, they didn’t do anything about it, like I would need all of those changes to look good,” she continued.

“I understand all the repercussions that this message can have, but, more than feeling like this is a disrespect to me, (I feel is a disrespect) to all the women that everyday wake up trying to feel comfortable with ourselves despite all the society’s stereotypes,” she ended the post, which currently has almost 4 million likes.

GQ didn't respond to the backlash, but they took down the picture on their social media. Not only Karol G was displeased with the picture, but her fans, who took to Twitter to slam the cover. In the picture, she appeared with a more defined jawline, as well as smaller waist and arms.