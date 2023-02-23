Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The singer-songwriter and judge of American Idol has released some of the most streamed songs ever. Check out how much is her fortune.

Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The singer-songwriter and judge of American Idol has been releasing hits since her breakthrough album ‘One of the Boys,’ for which she rose to exponential fame.

With bops such as ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’ and more, she has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has sold over 143 million records worldwide and all her six studio albums have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify individually.

Apart from being a judge on ‘Idol’, Perry has also worked on her Las Vegas residency titled Play. With all this success, many fans wonder how much is her estimated net worth and her salary, so here we got the answer.

What is Katy Perry’s net worth in 2023 and her American Idol salary

According to a 2018 report from Just Jared, Perry is the best-paid judge on Idol, almost doubling what her co-stars Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie earn. She reportedly makes $25 million per season, and she has been a judge since 2018.

On the other hand, apart from her music, she also has several brand endorsements which include: Covergirl, Proactiv, Adidas, Coty, Claire’s, H&M and Pepsi. However, her biggest earnings come from her residency in Las Vegas, which ends in April.

Per reports, she will earn $168 million thanks to her residency in Las Vegas. So, how much is Perry’s net worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an impressive estimated net worth of $330 million.