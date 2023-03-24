Keanu Reeves is not only one of the most beloved actors in the industry and around the world, but he's also overflowing with talent. Here, check out how much money he's made starring in John Wick.

With John Wick 4 now in theaters, Keanu Reeves is expected to take a nice cut of the profits he will make. A fifth installment has already been confirmed and it's time for a big marathon of the story that has brought great success to the 58-year-old actor's career.

In this edition, we see how the hired killer discovers a way to finally defeat La Alta Mesa. Before he can win his freedom, he must face many new enemies who want to get him out of the way and forces that turn his friends into a danger to him.

The Constantine star is one of the highest paid actors in the industry and currently has a fortune of $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is said that his salaries are not easy to afford for production companies and here we tell you how much money he has made for the action franchise...

Keanu Reeves' salary in John Wick 4

Keanu continues his action movie journey and it has already been confirmed that he will return for a fifth installment, which means he will continue to receive a million-dollar payday for his role in John Wick. According to several sources, the actor was paid between $8 million and $10 million for the fourth installment.

How much did Keanu Reeves earn in the John Wick franchise?

The 58-year-old actor has hit the nail on the head by playing the hitman in the action flick, as it has become one of the most famous and highest-grossing franchises of his career. The first John Wick went on to gross over $86 million and since that time three more installments have been released.

Keanu's salary was lower than the last one, as he only received between $1 and $2 million for playing the main character. But this gradually went up and for the second one he got a salary increase, consequently the partial ownership of the film as well. For John Wick 2 he received a check of between $2 and $2.5 million.

Finally, in the third installment the actor again had a similar payment, receiving between $2 and $2.5 million, plus some box office bonuses. This has been one of the highest grossing films of his filmography, getting $327.3 million, only in the last installment released, according to The Filmik.