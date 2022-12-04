Actress Keke Palmer revealed she is pregnant during her monologue on “Saturday Night Live.” Here, check out who is her boyfriend, Darius Dalton and everything we know about their relationship.

Keke Palmer is pregnant: Who is her boyfriend Darius Daulton? All you need to know

Actress Keke Palmer revealed she is pregnant during her monologue on “Saturday Night Live.” The 29-year-old star, who recently starred in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” confirmed the rumors that were swirling around her pregnancy.

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said before opening her blazer to reveal her baby bump.

With the crowd cheering, she said that “honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” However, many fans didn’t know she even was in a relationship. Here, check out everything you need to know about her partner Darius Dalton.

Is Keke Palmer married to Darius Daulton?

No, as far as we know, she is not married to Daulton, who is also an actor. He has appeared in movies such as Dawn of the Predator, Games People Play (2019), and Ultraman: A New Chapter (2022).

They went public with their relationship in August 2021, and they dedicated Instagram posts to each other. According to Page Six, they have been living together while assisting and supporting each other professionally.

However, Just Jared reports that the two of them also erased their posts with each other, and it's unclear if they broke up at the time or they only wanted to keep their relationship private. Either way, Palmer seems pretty happy, and Daulton also shared a photo of her on her social media.