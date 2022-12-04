Keke Palmer has worked for multiple big companies such as Nickelodeon, but over the years he has immersed himself in high-profile productions such as Nope, where he starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya. Here, check out her best works and where to watch them via streaming.

Keke Palmer's filmography: What are her best movies and where to see them?

Keke Palmer, one of the most popular actresses in the industry, recently confirmed some great news for her personal life. She is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Daulton. The revelation was quite iconic, as she made it during her monologue on Saturday Night Live and caused quite a surprise, even though rumors had already started to circulate.

Many of the 29-year-old star's fans didn't even know she was in a relationship, since she doesn't usually share many details of her intimate life. Her social networks abound with promotions of her work and events, but it is very rare to see a post about her closest loved ones on her profiles.

On the other hand, she has been successful in most of her projects. She debuted in the industry with Barbershop 2: Back in Business during 2004 and since that moment she hasn't stopped for a second adding credits to her filmography. Not only was she included in Time magazine's list of the most influential people in the world in 2019, but she was also nominated for major awards, such as the Primetime Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, NAACP and Daytime Emmy.

Keke Palmer's best works and where to watch them streaming

Jump In! (2007) – Available on Disney+.

Mary, the leader of a team of rope jumpers training to win the world championship, convinces Izzy, an up-and-coming boxer, to join her team. Izzy is attracted to the idea but fears hurting his father's pride.

True Jackson, VP (2008-2011) – Available on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

True Jackson is a 15 year old girl who is offered a unique opportunity to carry the youth line of a major fashion house. She will design clothes, babysit the models and will have to deal with her older colleagues who don't believe in her.

Rags (2012) – Available on Paramount+.

Charlie is a teenager who dreams of leaving his days as a clean-up boy behind and rising to stardom as a pop star. The only problem is that he lives in subjugation under the rule of his tyrannical father and nasty brothers.

Joyful Noise (2012) – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

When the director of a gospel choir suddenly dies in a small town, two women, a single mother and the director's widow, must put aside their differences and join forces to prevent the choir from disappearing, to keep harmony from reigning and, incidentally, to compete in a major national gospel singing competition.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) – Available on Disney+.

Scrat's persistent search for an acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Sid and Diego when the continents separate. The continental rift separates Manny and his friends from the rest of the pack, including Manny's companion Ellie and her rebellious daughter Peaches. The friends are desperate to get home, but a pirate and his crew cross their path.

Scream Queens (2015-2016) – Available on Hulu.

In 1995, a girl dies after giving birth to a baby at a Kappa Kappa Kappa Tau sorority party. In the present day, Grace Gardner goes to Wallace University and decides to join the same sorority, now led by the evil Chanel Oberlin and her minions.

Pimp (2018) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

In the Bronx underworld, a woman pimp dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend, but ends up in the middle of a confrontation with a dangerous competitor.

The Longshots (2008) – Available on Freevee, Kanopy and Tubi.

Young Jasmine Plummer is under the tutelage of her uncle, becomes the quarterback of the Pop Warner soccer team and inspires hope among the people of her humble Illinois town.

Hustlers (2019) – Available on fuboTV.

Four strippers from a club attended by wealthy Wall Street executives devise a plan to swindle their clients. Although they achieve their goal, when a journalist begins to investigate them, greed and envy jeopardize their union, their friendship and their freedom.

Us (2019) – Available on fuboTV.

Adelaide Wilson, her husband and two children visit the house where she grew up by the beach. There, Adelaide has an ominous premonition that precedes an eerie encounter: four masked men appear in front of her house. When the masks are removed, the family can see that the individuals look exactly like them.

Scream: The TV Series (2019) – Available on Netflix.

What starts as a YouTube video going viral, soon leads to problems for the teenagers of Lakewood and serves as the catalyst for a murder that opens up a window to the town’s troubled past. Everyone has secrets. Everyone tells lies. Everyone is fair game.

2 Minutes of Fame (2020) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Up-and-coming social media sensation Jay Pharoah travels to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a big monologue star after his impersonations of comedian-turned-star Eddie Murphy.

Nope (2022) – Available on Peacock.

When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ and his sister Em hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

Lightyear (2022) – Available on Disney+.

Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and their robot companion. The friends will have to learn to work together to escape the evil Zurg and his robot army.

Alice (2022) – Available on STARZ.

Alice, a slave on a Georgia plantation, manages to escape during a violent riot. After wandering through the woods, she stumbles upon something she has never seen before: a road. She discovers that she is living in 1973.