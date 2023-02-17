Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted getting cozy during their visit to a private club, from which they ended up leaving together. Here, check out the best memes and reactions that are circulating on social media.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are two of the biggest names in entertainment, which is why the paparazzi are always on the hunt for new information. Now, it seems that the model and the singer have spent a heated night together in a club and ended up leaving together. The news spread fast and there are people who claim that they are dating.

The Internet exploded and users quickly began to viralize some memes and their reactions. As far as fans knew, the eldest of the Jenner clan was dating professional basketball player Devin Booker. The two were last seen double dating at the Super Bowl with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

So far no representative of the stars have made any statement but rumors that they are in a relationship are already present. Benito was in a relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri until November of last year and has not made any comments about his new single status, so his current status is a mystery.

Best memes of the alleged relationship between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Twitter users are always present with their memes after a scandal or rumor breaks out. This time the protagonists were Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Apparently the stars were spotted kissing at a private club, but always trying to stay out of sight.

Several people who were present that night claim that the two arrived together and made a discreet exit. It is even rumored that the model wore a scarf over her face to avoid being identified. Obviously the fans were quick to react and here we bring you the best memes: