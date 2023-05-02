Kendall Jenner has become one of the most popular and highest paid models in the world, so she has already accumulated a huge fortune. Here, check out her net worth.

Kendall Jenner has been under the spotlight almost all her life. She immersed herself in the world of show business at a very young age, in the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where they showed a little of what would be her day to day life with her family.

However, her fortune is based on her great efforts in the world of modeling and catwalks. She has worked with exclusive brands and has established herself as one of the best models in the world, being compared to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Although she has had to deal with the paparazzi all her life, lately she has been at the center of the storm, due to her alleged relationship with Bad Bunny. The last time they were seen together was when they were arriving to the Met Gala 2023 after party, which she attended with her sisters Kim and Kylie.

What is Kendall Jenner's net worth?

The 27-year-old model has established herself as one of the best in her profession and also one of the highest paid in the industry. She currently has a fortune of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Between June 2015 and 2016 alone, she managed to make $10 million, so her income is quite high.

Most of her earnings come from sponsorships and the various posts she makes on social media for big brands. In addition to the multiple campaigns he has done for companies like Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Kar Lagerfeld, Miu Miu and many more.