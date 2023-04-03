Richard Madden, Shailene Woodley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in the upcoming romance thriller "Killer Heat." Here's what we know about the project so far.

'Killer Heat' with Richard Madden: Everything we know about the upcoming movie

Richard Madden is mostly known for portraying Robb Stark in Games of Thrones, but the actor has starred in several projects since then, including Marvel’s Eternals and the upcoming Prime Video’s series Citadel with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But he is already booked.

The 36-year-old actor will join Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodly in “Killer Heat,” from Ivorian director Philippe Lacote, who is best known for his film “Run” (2014). However, he is coming from helming Night of the Kings, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival.

The script was penned by Roberto Bentivegna (House of Gucci), and it was revised by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies; Treason).If you want to learn more about this project, check this out.

What is ‘Killer Heat’ about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The movie is based on Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbo’s short story The Jealousy Man. However, the adaptation will follow “twin brothers caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island. A damaged local detective with a nose for jealousy is called in to investigate a murder.”

Production is set to start in May in Crete. Per Deadline, Faliro House serves as the local production entity. The movie is being produced by Brad Weston with Nesbo, Niclas Salomonsson, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski and Collin Creighton executive producing.

Gordon-Levitt comes from an appearance in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face, and he will be seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and John Carney’s Flora and Son. Meanwhile, Woodley will star in Dirty Money, Ferrari opposite Adam Driver for Michael Mann; Robots opposite Jack Whitehall and the series Three Women.