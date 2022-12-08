Martin Scorsese is back and has assembled a great list of the industry's top actors to make his next movie: Killers of the Flower Moon. Here, check out everything we know about the production so far.

Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film from the acclaimed director of Goodfellas and Gangs of New York, Martin Scorsese, will return to the courts, but this time with AppleTV and several award-winning actors. One of them will be Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be leading the story set in the 1920s.

The fact of releasing the film on a streaming service has caused the director to look for another date to launch the project and it is even rumored that it may be released during some of the most important film events in the industry. The goal is none other than to win the Oscar for Best Picture again.

It wouldn't be the first time for Scorsese or DiCaprio. Recall that the director won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his work on The Departed in 2006 and the 48-year-old actor won Best Actor in 2016 for his work on The Revenant. All indications are that Killers of the Flower Moon is the new nominee for several of the industry's iconic awards.

Who are the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon?

Scorsese knows what he is doing and this time he has decided to bring together some of the most important and top actors in the entertainment industry. Leonardo DiCaprio is going to lead the film, along with Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser. While Jesse Plemons also takes one of the most important roles.

Here, check out who will be participating and what characters they will be playing:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Brendan Fraser as W.S. Hamilton

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

Cara Jade Myers as Anna Kyle Brown

Jillian Dion as Minnie

Janae Collins as Reta

Jason Isbell as Bill Smith

William Belleau as Henry Roan

Scott Shepherd as Bryan Burkhart

Louis Cancelmi as Kelsie Morrison

Tatanka Means as John Wren

Sturgill Simpson as Henry Grammer

Pat Healy as John Burger

Michael Abbott Jr. as Frank Smith

What will it be about Killers of the Flower Moon?

The new project of the acclaimed director will develop the story of a community of native Osage tribe in the United States during the 1920s, who are murdered one by one in mysterious circumstances.

The events will lead to the opening of an investigation by a newcomer to the FBI, under the command of J. Edgar Hoover, in which it will be discovered that there are a number of hidden interests behind the brutal deaths in the area, which is one of the richest in territory.

When will it premiere Killers of the Flower Moon?

The film has had some changes in recent months and the streaming service that will be responsible for launching it delayed its release for next year, so Killers of the Flower Moon will arrive on AppleTV during 2023.

The exact date is not yet known, but it is expected that a small preview and the day it will be available for playback will be revealed soon. Some experts say it will be during the Cannes Film Festival.