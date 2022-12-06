Kim Kardashian has had a complicated few months. First she had to deal with the divorce with Kanye West and then his multiple scandals that have involved her. Now, she had to ask for a restraining order against a man who is obsessed with her. Here, find out everything you need to know.

Kim Kardashian is not only one of the most influential stars in the industry, but also one of the most exposed. Just a few weeks ago, she has been involved again in scandals that have been the product of her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West. It seems that peace for the reality TV star never comes...

First Ye was all over the tabloids for making anti-Semitic comments, then for (in theory) harassing his Yeezy employees with private videos of her and finally for saying that Kim was cheating on him with NBA star Chris Paul after finalizing all the divorce proceedings.

Despite having to deal with all of West's dramas, the 42-year-old businesswoman has never failed to keep up with her work or even events. But now she will have to deal with a situation a little heavier and that is that she had to ask for a restraining order against a man who has been somewhat obsessed with her.

Kim Kardashian filed for a restraining order against Andre Persaud

According to TMZ, the star filed a restraining order against a man, identified as Andre Persaud, who has come to her home on multiple occasions and most of them armed. Her legal team went to court Monday morning to find out what the ruling said about her request.

Kim has obtained the protection she requested and was granted the restraining order against the man. So Perseud is forbidden to contact the mogul in any possible way and must stay at least 100 yards away from her for the next 5 years.

The website also obtained the legal documents and they assure that the man came to her house at least 3 times in August and that Kim never really met him, so she is worried that it could lead to a situation of physical violence, especially after claiming to be armed.

On the other hand, Andre has also published on his social networks different stories and posts about the Kardashian. In one particular case he even claimed that he had "communicated with her telepathically". Due to the ruling, he is also banned from owning a gun and must surrender any firearms he already has in his possession to the police.