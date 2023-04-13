Kim Kardashian is one of the few stars that have been confirmed for the cast of American Horror Story season 12. Here, check out which character she will play in the edition called Delicate.

The Kardashians reality star has joined the upcoming season of American Horror Story and will be sharing the screen with Emma Roberts, being the only two stars confirmed so far. Ryan Murphy's series will return more renewed than ever and Kim Kardashian will have a big role in Delicate, coming this summer to FX.

This will not be her acting debut, as we have seen her in several productions. Some of the titles that make up her filmography are Disaster Movie as Lissa in 2008, Deep in the Valley as Summa Eve in 2009, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor as Ava in 2013 and PAW Patrol: The Movie as the voice of Dolores in 2021, among others.

Although its plot has not yet been confirmed, fans have already been tying threads with the few details that have been revealed. Two years ago, the director conducted a survey asking fans what themes they would like to see in the upcoming seasons and several of their wishes have been fulfilled. It looks like only two of those choices remain, which are mermaids and Christmas horror.

What role will Kim Kardashian play in American Horror Story: Delicate?

The name of her character has not yet been revealed, but many details about what she will look like have been revealed. Kim Kardashian will share the lead role with the Scream Queens actress and during an interview with THR, the director confessed that he created the role just for the owner of KKW Beauty. So it will be something new and fresh from Ryan Murphy's mind.

Halley Fieffer, writer of AHS and now showrunner of season 12, assured that he "has written a fun, elegant and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim". It is believed that the new episodes could arrive in September or October of this year, so there are only a few months left to meet a renewed Kimberly in front of the cameras.