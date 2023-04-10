Season 12 of 'American Horror Stoy,' will star Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian, who is making her acting TV debut. However, many people wonder if the reality TV mogul has some background in acting.

Details of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 have been unveiled and they include the news that Kim Kardashian is starring alongside the series’ alum Emma Roberts, per reports. The announcement took many fans by surprise, as Kardashian isn’t precisely a celebrity associated with acting.

This season, titled Delicate, will be written, in a first for the show, only by Halley Feiffer, who will also be serving as showrunner. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it is based in part on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The book, out in August, is a thriller about a woman who is convinced that someone is going to do anything to make sure her pregnancy never happens. The specifics of the roles haven’t been disclosed yet, but here, check out Kardashian's previous experience in front of the camera.

Kim Kardashian’s movies and TV shows

While everyone associates Kardashian with reality TV, she has appeared in various movies as an actress. Her credits include: Disaster Movie (2008), Deep in the Valley (2009), and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013), as well as a voice role for PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021).

Of course, a role in American Horror Story will be her most important yet and her TV acting debut. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the outlet, they have been friends for a while and the role has been written with her in mind: “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” he added.